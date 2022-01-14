Gifford Fong Associates Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gifford Fong Associates lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 431,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,763,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.