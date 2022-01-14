German American Bancorp Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

