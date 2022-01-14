German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 3,090 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. 105,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

