GeoDB (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,692.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $769,484.65 and $2,692.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 348,503,134 coins and its circulating supply is 47,535,538 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

