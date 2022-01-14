Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Shares Up 8.2%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) shares shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 30,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 60,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

About Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

