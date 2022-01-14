Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $375.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.