General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

