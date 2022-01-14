Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

FAST opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.