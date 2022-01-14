Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.67 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

