Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

