Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $867.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

