Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

