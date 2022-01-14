Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

