Genaro Network Trading 4% Lower This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $262,885.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

