Gemsstock Ltd. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 4.1% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.51. 37,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.