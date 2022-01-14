Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $133,381.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

