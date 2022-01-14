GAMEE (GMEE) One Day Volume Hits $1.33 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.51 or 0.07660161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,799.36 or 0.99333169 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068333 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

