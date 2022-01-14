Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.94

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.94 and traded as low as $52.09. Galapagos shares last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 287,144 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth approximately $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

