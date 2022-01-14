FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Century Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08).
NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
