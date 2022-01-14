FY2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.