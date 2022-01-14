FY2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.60. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE:BERY opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

