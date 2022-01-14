FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Issued By DA Davidson

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Axos Financial stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $62.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.