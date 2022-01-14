FY2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $265.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

