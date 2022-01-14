FY2022 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Reduced by Analyst

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

BIG stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

