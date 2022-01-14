FY2022 EPS Estimates for AB SKF (publ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $25.76 on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

