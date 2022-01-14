FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Issued By William Blair

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

