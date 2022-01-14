FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,697.33.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $119.41.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

