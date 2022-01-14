FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Raised by Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.22.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

