FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Edison International stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

