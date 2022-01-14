FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

NYSE C opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.