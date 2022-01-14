FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

