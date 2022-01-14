FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $433.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.93 and a 200 day moving average of $481.49. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

