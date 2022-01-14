FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Truist Securities (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.91. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.96.

BIIB opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

