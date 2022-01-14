FY2021 Earnings Estimate for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

