FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Trading Up 56.5% Over Last Week

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $56,508.43 and approximately $279.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FuzzBalls has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzzBalls alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00334997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzzBalls is a fun driven coin, intended for gifts and parties. the FUZZ blockchain is maintained by Proof of Work miners, who can then use FuzzBalls rewards to girft people in IRC or Chatrooms. “

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzzBalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzzBalls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.