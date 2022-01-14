FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 85.9% in December

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the December 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.78 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

