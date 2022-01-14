Frontier Market Cap Reaches $48.52 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $48.52 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,887,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

