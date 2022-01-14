Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDEV. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($41.38).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,340 ($18.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £527.85 million and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($47.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,920.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.36.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

