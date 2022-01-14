Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,300.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.65) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($18.05), with a volume of 116829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,772 ($24.05).

FDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,048.50 ($41.38).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,920.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,303.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of £527.85 million and a PE ratio of 25.33.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

