Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) & KT (NYSE:KT) Critical Review

KT (NYSE:KT) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get KT alerts:

22.1% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KT and Frontier Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.32 $560.71 million $1.91 6.86 Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KT and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KT and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 4.17% 6.60% 3.02% Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11%

Summary

KT beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.