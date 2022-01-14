Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,854 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 416.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 177,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,579. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.43. The firm has a market cap of $235.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

