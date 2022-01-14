Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,902 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

