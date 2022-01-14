FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $9.81

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $10.63. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 19,085 shares.

FREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $20,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $12,184,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

