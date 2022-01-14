Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A wide range of dialysis products and services instill optimism in Fresenius Medical. The company’s new program to provide support to its 2025 strategy, which is aimed at boosting profitability and compensating for the negative earnings impact of the pandemic, has been in line with its expectations. The company benefited from revenue growth across Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. Strength in Health Care Services in the quarter under review is encouraging. Yet, Fresenius Medical exited the third quarter on a mixed note. The company witnessed revenue decline in the EMEA region. Weakness across Health Care Products units is a woe. Fresenius Medical faces intense competition in the field of health care services and sale of dialysis products, which remains a headwind. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 32.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

