Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 564,266 shares.The stock last traded at $132.43 and had previously closed at $132.92.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

