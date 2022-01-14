Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $33.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 194,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

