Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.75.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at C$58.96 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$61.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market cap of C$27.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.