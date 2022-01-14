Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.95 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $380.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.21 and its 200-day moving average is $423.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

