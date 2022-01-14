Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,503.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,570.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,511.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

