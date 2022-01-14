Forsta AP Fonden Buys 33,600 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 322,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 76,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 261,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

